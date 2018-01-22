A Florida Mall Was Evacuated After 2 Explosive Devices Detonated

A Florida mall was evacuated Sunday night after two improved explosive devices detonated, according to local news station WFTV9. There were no injures in the incident.

The devices detonated near the entrance of a J.C. Penney at the Eagle Ridge Mall in Lake Wales, Florida. Firefighters also found a backpack nearby believed to contain additional explosive devices, the station reported.

The Lake Wales Police Department arrived on the scene at 5:22 p.m, responding to a report of a fire at the mall. Photos of a person of interest have been released by officials, who say they are looking for a “heavy-set, middle-aged white male wearing a gray shirt and a gray hat,” WESH2 reports.

About 100 people were at the mall when the explosions occurred, according to CNN.

Police have not yet uncovered a motive for the incident. “There is nothing at this time to indicate this act was terrorism,” Lake Wales Police Department Deputy Chief Troy Schulze told reporters. “At this time, we are checking video surveillance cameras. We don’t know what the person was trying to achieve.”