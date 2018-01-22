Monday would have been the 120th birthday of the auteur Sergei Eisenstein, otherwise known as the father of cinematic montage.

To mark the occasion, Google put out a Doodle in honor of the Soviet filmmaker, showing Sergei Eisenstein clipping black-and-white strips from a film spool.

Eisenstein’s work famously features intricate arrangements of short shots, juxtaposed to shed light on the psychological composition of an event. Below is one of his most renowned montages: the Odessa Steps sequence from Battleship Potemkin.

But Eisenstein was not only a technical innovator.

As film titles like Strike and The General Line suggest, he had a keen social conscience; Eisenstein turned his lens on the neglected struggles of the oppressed working class.