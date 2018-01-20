A Florida woman accused of killing and dismembering her boyfriend was just made a person of interest in a cold case from 10 years ago.

Nelci Tetley allegedly abused her boyfriend 55-year-old Jeffrey Albertsman for years before his bloody remains were found in July 2017, according to Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri, the Daytona Beach News-Journal reported.

Just 10 miles away, the body of another man, Michael Scot Louis, was found in garbage bags along a bank of the Tomoka River in 2007, the Washington Post reported.

Tetley is already facing a first-degree murder charge in relation to the death of her boyfriend. His body was found in his home with a gunshot wound to the head and the chest, and his arms and legs were missing, the News-Journal reported. Albertsman’s arms and legs were found 20 miles away in a fernery.

A police report noted that the two cases were linked after it was observed that the manner of cutting the bodies was similar, according to the News-Journal.