While many attending Women’s Marches across the nation Saturday are voicing their opposition to the President on issues including immigration and abortion, Donald Trump said it was “a perfect day” for women to celebrate the “historic milestones” of his presidency.

“Beautiful weather all over our great country, a perfect day for all Women to March. Get out there now to celebrate the historic milestones and unprecedented economic success and wealth creation that has taken place over the last 12 months. Lowest female unemployment in 18 years!” Trump tweeted on Saturday.

Women’s Marches are taking place Saturday in cities across the U.S., including Los Angeles, Austin, New York, Philadelphia and Chicago. Marchers are calling for reproductive, civil and LGBT rights, and more.