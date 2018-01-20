Police announced that a woman was found in car, which was covered in snow, a week after she died inside.

Authorities are saying they do not suspect any foul play was involved, the Chicago Tribune reported. The woman, who was in her 60s, is thought to have entered the car on the driver’s side, slumped over, and died sometime before the recent snowfall in the area took place on Jan. 14 and 15, police said.

After mail began piling up, police were called to the home Friday for a wellness check. When there was no answer at the door, the officers cleared the snow from the car, where they found the woman inside, the Tribune reported.

A spokesperson for the medical examiner’s office told the Tribune that there would not be an autopsy conducted, and the woman has not been identified.