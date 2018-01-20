See Photos From 2018 Women's Marches Around the World
Texas Handmaids at the women's march to the Texas State Capitol in Austin.
Eric Gay—AP/Shutterstock
By Jamie Ducharme
January 20, 2018

A year after millions of women took to the streets in what may have been the largest single-day protest in U.S. history, the Women’s March returned for its second annual demonstration.

Marches took place Saturday in major U.S. cities, including New York City, Washington, D.C., Las Vegas, Seattle, Los Angeles and Chicago, as well as numerous communities throughout the country and world. In New York City alone, more than 120,000 people were interested in attending the 2018 event, according to a Facebook event made by its organizers.

Women’s March organizers also unveiled a new event in 2018: Power to the Polls, a kick-off for the group’s yearlong national voter registration tour. Power to the Polls is scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 21, in Las Vegas.

Couldn’t make it to the 2018 Women’s March? See photos from demonstrations around the country and world here.

