Ed Sheeran Is Engaged to Girlfriend Cherry Seaborn

Ed Sheeran is engaged to his longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn, the singer confirmed on Instagram.

The “Shape of You” singer on Saturday posted a photo of himself kissing and embracing Seaborn. “Got myself a fiancé just before new year,” he wrote in the caption. “We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well xx.”

Sheeran told People he’s known Seaborn since he was 11, but the couple didn’t start dating until Sheeran invited her to Taylor Swift’s infamous Rhode Island Fourth of July bash in 2015. They’ve been dating ever since, and recently moved in together, People reports.

While the couple may have kept the engagement secret for a few weeks, Sheeran has been public about his love for Seaborn. In October, when Radio.com asked the singer if his girlfriend was “the one,” his answer was absolute: “undoubtedly.”