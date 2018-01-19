Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman has made her mark as a leader and hero to many this week. On Friday, Raisman took to the courtroom to share a powerful, unflinching 13-minute victim impact statement about her experience at the hands of Larry Nassar. Nassar has been accused by dozens of U.S. gymnasts, including Olympians Jordyn Wieber, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas, of sexual abuse during his tenure as a physician for the national team. This week the women have been sharing their stories in detail.

In light of the confidence Raisman and her cohort are presenting on the stand as they excoriate Nassar and demand better accountability and consequences, the internet has come to support the gymnasts. Everyone from athletes like Simone Biles — Raisman’s teammate, who recently shared her own story of abuse — to Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn are sending messages of encouragement to Raisman. Not to mention the many fans who are applauding her strength as a survivor and as an advocate for a better future.

Even the judge in the courtroom herself gave Raisman praise for her statement.

Nassar was sentenced to 60 years in prison on federal child pornography charges and could also face a life sentence in state court. He will be sentenced on additional sexual assault charges in another Michigan court by the end of the month.