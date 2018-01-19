Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have finally revealed the name of their new baby girl to the world.

In a simple post on her personal app on Friday, Kim simply listed the name “Chicago West” as the new moniker for their baby girl. The name can be interpreted as a sweet tribute to the city that Kanye grew up in and references frequently and lovingly in his music.

Chicago, who was born on Monday via surrogate, is the third child for Kim and Kanye, who already have a daughter, 4-year-old North and a son, 2-year-old Saint.

As might be expected, the Internet had plenty of opinions about the newest Kardashian-West offspring and took to the web to share them.