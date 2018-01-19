The Internet Is In Disbelief Over Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's New Baby Girl's Name
Dimitrios Kambouris—WireImage
By Cady Lang
1:59 PM EST

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have finally revealed the name of their new baby girl to the world.

In a simple post on her personal app on Friday, Kim simply listed the name “Chicago West” as the new moniker for their baby girl. The name can be interpreted as a sweet tribute to the city that Kanye grew up in and references frequently and lovingly in his music.

Chicago, who was born on Monday via surrogate, is the third child for Kim and Kanye, who already have a daughter, 4-year-old North and a son, 2-year-old Saint.

As might be expected, the Internet had plenty of opinions about the newest Kardashian-West offspring and took to the web to share them.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE