An 8-month-old baby was reportedly killed and 15 others injured after a car crashed into a crowd on Rio de Janeiro’s famous Copacabana beach in Brazil Thursday night.

The driver fled the scene of the crash, but was soon after arrested by police, Reuters reported.

Police said an 8-month baby was killed in the crash, according to Reuters and Brazilian TV station Globo. Fifteen people were also taken to the hospital.

The incident is not believed to be a terrorist attacks and appears to be an accident, Brazilian police, said according to ABC News.

Medicine for epilepsy was found in the car and authorities believe the diver suffered an epileptic episode, according to Reuters.

Witnesses told Brazilian news networks that the car crashed into people and tables when racing over a bicycle path and across a sidewalk.

The 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics centered around Copacabana beach – one of the most famous landmarks in the city – with natural sand that provided the perfect venue for beach volleyball competitions.