Jimmy Kimmel has come up with a whole new method for illustrating why the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) shouldn’t be used as a negotiating tool in negotiations to avert a government shutdown.

During Thursday’s episode of Live!, the host enlisted a coffee barista to demonstrate his take on why attaching a program that provides coverage for nearly nine million low-income kids to the short-term government spending bill doesn’t make sense.

In a segment dubbed “Barista Theatre,” Kimmel tried to order a cappuccino at a coffee cart only to be told that he couldn’t have his drink unless he also paid for a giant bag of horses–t. When Kimmel refused, the barista proceeded to flip over the cart and announce that he was shutting the entire establishment down.

“The bottom line is if they want to fund CHIP, which they claim they do because they care about children, they could do that immediately,” Kimmel explained. “If they took a vote on CHIP alone, there would be no votes against it. But they want to use children’s health as leverage.”

Watch the full clip below.