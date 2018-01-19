Don’t ever think the internet is done with Stranger Things conspiracy theories.

This week, a Twitter user juxtaposed a photo of a young Natalie Portman and several snapshots of Stranger Things breakout star Millie Bobby Brown writing, “I NEED ANSWERS.” Boy, did the internet deliver.

It was only a matter of time before photos of the 36-year-old Oscar-winning actor and the 13-year-old Stranger Things star looking strikingly similar made the rounds. The original tweet has been retweeted 902 times as of Friday, spread on the wings of all the people who agree the resemblance is uncanny. Some users are suggesting the two distinct people have simply morphed together. Others have put forth a very different, very reasonable explanation: the entertainment industry clones stars.

So what to do with this development? Fans are already clamoring for Brown to make her debut in a Star Wars prequel. But hopefully this new revelation means that Portman can one day play adult Eleven if there’s ever a 20th season of Stranger Things.

The internet can be life-affirming.

But don’t forget about Indiana’s realest.