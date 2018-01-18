Gym Owner Under Fire for Filming Women's Butts for Promotional Video

By Associated Press
January 18, 2018

(FLETCHER, N.C.) — The owner of a gym in North Carolina says he’s surprised people have reacted angrily to a video he posted of women working out that focuses on their butts and includes comments such as “Hump Day.”

Blue Ridge CrossFit owner Tom Tomlo Jr. tells the Asheville Citizen-Times he made the video and added the comments and emoticons over the shots of the women and posted it Friday to the gym’s Instagram account. The video shows women exercising and wearing tight workout pants.

Tomlo says the video was shot in a sense of fun and that the women consented to it. Amanda Turlington of Arden says she didn’t agree to be in the video.

She says Tomlo took advantage of the women while they were in a vulnerable position.

