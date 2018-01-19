LGBTQ advocacy organization GLAAD announced their nominees live from the Sundance Film Festival for the 2018 GLAAD Media Awards Friday. The awards center around honoring fair and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ community and issues surrounding their lives. The awards ceremonies will be held in Los Angeles on April 12 and in New York on May 5. “At a time when anti-LGBTQ policies and harassment are on the rise, it is imperative that Hollywood and news media tell more LGBTQ stories that reflect the community’s rich diversity,” GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said in a press release.

Many of the GLAAD Awards nominees echo Golden Globe winners and nominees. Film nominations include Lady Bird, which won the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Comedy or Musical, as well as The Shape of Water and Call Me By Your Name. The Handmaid’s Tale, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, This Is Us and Feud: Bette and Joan are among the television honorees. News stories made the list, too. The New Yorker and Nightline were nominated for their coverage on persecution of gay and bi men in Chechnya.

TIME was nominated for outstanding overall magazine coverage, and the March 2017 cover story “Beyond ‘He’ or ‘She’: The Changing Meaning of Gender and Sexuality” by Katy Steinmetz received a nod for outstanding magazine article along with the New York Times Magazine story on the HIV epidemic and Rolling Stone’s story on trans teens who were homeless and others.

GLAAD announced a new category this year, which will honor LGBTQ-inclusive content in kids and family television. Nominees include Disney’s Doc McStuffins and Cartoon Network’s Steven Universe. Jay Z will receive a Specialty Recognition award for his song and music video “Smile” which honors his mother, Gloria Carter, who recently came out as lesbian.

Here’s the full list of nominees:

OUTSTANDING FILM – WIDE RELEASE

Battle of the Sexes (Fox Searchlight)

Call Me by Your Name (Sony Pictures Classics)

Lady Bird (A24)

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women (Annapurna Pictures)

The Shape of Water (Fox Searchlight)

OUTSTANDING FILM – LIMITED RELEASE

BPM (The Orchard)

A Fantastic Woman (Sony Pictures Classics)

God’s Own Country (Samuel Goldwyn Films/Orion Pictures)

Thelma (The Orchard)

The Wound (Kino Lorber)

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

The Bold Type (Freeform)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (FOX)

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)

Modern Family (ABC)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

One Mississippi (Amazon)

Superstore (NBC)

Survivor’s Remorse (Starz)

Transparent (Amazon)

Will & Grace (NBC)

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Billions (Showtime)

Doubt (CBS)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Nashville (CMT)

Sense8 (Netflix)

Shadowhunters (Freeform)

Star (FOX)

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)

This Is Us (NBC)

Wynonna Earp (Syfy)

OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL EPISODE (in a series without a regular LGBTQ character)

“Chapter 8” Legion (FX)

“Grace” Pure Genius (CBS)

“Lady Cha Cha” Easy (Netflix)

“The Missionaries” Room 104 (HBO)

“Thanksgiving” Master of None (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

American Horror Story: Cult (FX)

Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Godless (Netflix)

Queers (BBC America)

When We Rise (ABC)

OUTSTANDING KIDS & FAMILY PROGRAMMING

Andi Mack (Disney Channel)

“Chosen Family” Danger & Eggs (Amazon)

“The Emergency Plan” Doc McStuffins (Disney Channel)

The Loud House (Nickelodeon)

Steven Universe (Cartoon Network)

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY

Chavela (Music Box Films)

Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric (National Geographic)

Kiki (Sundance Selects)

“Real Boy” Independent Lens (PBS)

This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous (YouTube Red)

OUTSTANDING REALITY PROGRAM

Gaycation with Ellen Page (Viceland)

I Am Jazz (TLC)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Survivor: Game Changers (CBS)

The Voice (NBC)

OUTSTANDING MUSIC ARTIST

Miley Cyrus, Younger Now (RCA Records)

Halsey, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom (Astralwerks Records)

Honey Dijon, The Best of Both Worlds (Classic Music Company)

Kehlani, SweetSexySavage (TSNMI/Atlantic Records)

Kelela, Take Me Apart (Warp Records)

Kesha, Rainbow (Kemosabe/RCA Records)

Perfume Genius, No Shape (Matador Records)

Sam Smith, The Thrill of It All (Capitol Records)

St. Vincent, MASSEDUCTION (Loma Vista Recordings)

Wrabel, We Could Be Beautiful (Epic/Sony Records)

OUTSTANDING COMIC BOOK

America, written by Gabby Rivera (Marvel Comics)

The Backstagers, written by James Tynion IV (BOOM! Studios)

Batwoman, written by Marguerite Bennett, James Tynion IV (DC Comics)

Black Panther: World of Wakanda, written by Roxane Gay, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Yona Harvey, Rembert Browne (Marvel Comics)

Deadman: Dark Mansion of Forbidden Love, written by Sarah Vaughn (DC Comics)

Goldie Vance, written by Hope Larson, Jackie Ball (BOOM! Studios)

Iceman, written by Sina Grace (Marvel Comics)

Lumberjanes, written by Kat Leyh, Shannon Watters (BOOM! Studios)

Quantum Teens are Go, written by Magdalene Visaggio (Black Mask Comics)

The Woods, written by James Tynion IV (BOOM! Studios)

OUTSTANDING DAILY DRAMA

The Bold and The Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

The Young & the Restless (CBS)

OUTSTANDING TALK SHOW EPISODE

“Australia Marriage Equality” Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

“Danica Roem” The Opposition with Jordan Klepper (Comedy Central)

“Laila and Logan Ireland, Transgender Military Couple” The Ellen DeGeneres Show (syndicated)

“Laverne Cox and Gavin Grimm” The View (ABC)

“Trans Veterans React to Ban” The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

OUTSTANDING TV JOURNALISM – NEWSMAGAZINE

“A Boy Named Lucas” 20/20 (ABC)

“China Queer” The Naked Truth (Fusion)

“Gay Purge?” Nightline (ABC)

“The Pulse of Orlando: Terror at the Nightclub” Anderson Cooper 360 (CNN)

“Trans Youth” VICE on HBO (HBO)

OUTSTANDING TV JOURNALISM SEGMENT

“The Abolitionists Face the Love Army” KAPP-KVEW Local News (KAPP-35/KVEW-42 [Tri Cities/Yakima, Wash.])

“DJ Zeke Thomas Goes Public” Good Morning America (ABC)

“Murders Raise Alarm for Transgender Community” NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (NBC)

“Transgender Murders in Louisiana Part of Disturbing Trend” CBS Evening News (CBS)

“Transgender Rights under Fire in Trump Era” AM Joy (MSNBC)

OUTSTANDING NEWSPAPER ARTICLE

“Fearfully and Wonderfully Made: The Journey of a Transgender Man” by Lauren McGaughy (The Dallas Morning News)

“Lesbian College Coaches Still Face Difficult Atmosphere to Come Out“ by Shannon Ryan (Chicago Tribune)

“Pulse Victims’ Families in Puerto Rico: ‘We Have to Cry Alone'” by Jennifer A. Marcial Ocasio (Orlando Sentinel)

“Revised Guidance on HIV Proves Life-Transforming” by Lenny Bernstein (The Washington Post)

“The Silent Epidemic: Black Gay Men and HIV” [series] (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

OUTSTANDING MAGAZINE ARTICLE

“America’s Hidden H.I.V. Epidemic” by Linda Villarosa (The New York Times Magazine)

“Beyond ‘He’ or ‘She’: The Changing Meaning of Gender and Sexuality” by Katy Steinmetz (Time)

“Forbidden Lives: The Gay Men Who Fled Chechnya’s Purge” by Masha Gessen (The New Yorker)

“Free Radical” by Nathan Heller (Vogue)

“Trans, Teen, and Homeless” by Laura Rena Murray (Rolling Stone)

OUTSTANDING MAGAZINE OVERALL COVERAGE

The Advocate

Billboard

People

Teen Vogue

Time

OUTSTANDING DIGITAL JOURNALISM ARTICLE

“The Ballad of Bobby Brooks, the First Gay Student-Body President of Texas A&M” by Lauren Larson (GQ.com)

“For Those We Lost and Those Who Survived: The Pulse Massacre One Year Later” by James Michael Nichols (HuffPost Queer Voices)

“‘I Am a Girl Now,’ Sage Smith Wrote. Then She Went Missing.” by Emma Eisenberg (Splinter)

“Meet the Transgender Student Who Fought Discrimination at His Maryland High School (and Won)” by Nico Lang (INTO)

“Why Bisexual Men Are Still Fighting to Convince Us They Exist” by Samantha Allen (Splinter)

OUTSTANDING DIGITAL JOURNALISM – MULTIMEDIA

“Former Patriots and Chiefs Tackle Ryan O’Callaghan Comes Out as Gay” by Cyd Zeigler (Outsports/SB Nation)

“Made to Model: Trans Beauty in Fashion” (LogoTV.com)

“‘This Is How We Win’: Inside Danica Roem’s Historic Victory” by Diana Tourjée (Broadly.Vice.com)

“Transgender Day of Remembrance” by Saeed Jones (AM to DM, BuzzFeed News)

“US Travel Ban Leaves LGBT Refugees in Limbo” by Nina dos Santos (CNN.com)

OUTSTANDING BLOG

Autostraddle

Gays With Kids

My Fabulous Disease

Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents

Transgriot

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

In a Heartbeat (written & directed by Esteban Bravo and Beth David)

“Smile” by Jay-Z featuring Gloria Carter, 4:44 (Roc Nation/Universal Music Group)