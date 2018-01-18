The Internet Is Coming to Terms With Thigh-High Ugg Boots

While even regular Ugg boots remain a polarizing trend in the fashion world, style enthusiasts are now going to have to come to terms with thigh-high Uggs.

At Y/Project’s Wednesday show at Paris Men’s Fashion Week, the label rolled out a collaborative collection with Ugg featuring a slouchy, over-the-knee version of the brand’s infamous shearling lined boot. The boots will reportedly retail for up anywhere from $270 to $1,380 and will be available in fall 2018.

“Putting on Uggs is like putting your foot in a warm pot of butter, and I thought why not elevate that and immerse your full legs,” Y/Project creative director Glenn Martens described the look, according to Vogue. “So we decided to design an Ugg boot that climbs up to the crotch and covers the whole leg.”

Of course, the Internet was quick to react to the reveal. “Friends, I regret to inform you that thigh-high Uggs exist now,” wrote Twitter user Kim Bhasin. “I’m sorry that you have to see this.”