Everything You Need to Know About This Year's Women's March

Pink hats will take to the streets again for the second annual Women’s March this weekend. Last year’s historic march saw millions of demonstrators in 600 cities, on every continent in the world, marching for women’s rights and humans rights.

In the U.S., the 2018 marches are taking place on both days this weekend, with marches in some bigger cities like New York and Washington, D.C., scheduled for Saturday and a new event, Power to the Polls, happening in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Events this year are scheduled on every continent except Antartica, although last year women there joined in too.

What is the Power to the Polls event happening in Las Vegas?

This year the organizers of the Women’s March are hosting a rally in addition to all the marches called Power to the Polls, a kick-off event for a new national voter registration tour that is happening in conjunction with the march. The goal of the tour is to “register new voters … harness our collective energy to advocate for policies and candidates that reflect our values and … elect more women and progressives candidates to office,” according to the Power to the Polls website.

Las Vegas was chosen in part to highlight a mass shooting there in October and because Nevada is a swing state which has a race this fall which could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate.

Registering for the event and other local events is free.

Where are other Women’s Marches happening?

New York City

The New York City march events begin on Saturday, Jan.20 at 11 a.m. at the main entrance of Central Park West and 72nd St. The actual march will start around 12:30 p.m. and head South towards Columbus Circle. There is also a rally on Central Park West and 61 St. and 62nd St., starting at 11:30 a.m.

Last year’s New York City march cost $60,000 – you can donate via Aplos if you want to support the 2018 march.

Washington, D.C.

People will begin gathering at the Reflecting Pool in front of the Lincoln Memorial on Saturday Jan. 20 at 11am. You can RSVP for the event, which is being hosted by March Forward Virginia, on the event’s Facebook page and donate to the GoFundMe campaign that is trending.

Las Vegas

The special Power to the Polls event is the main attraction in Nevada on Sunday, Jan. 21. A rally to encourage voter registration and electing more women to office will be held at Sam Boyd Stadium beginning at 10 a.m.

Seattle

The Seattle march events begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday, starting at the Cal Anderson Park and heading down Pike St. before turning onto 4th Avenue. The Seattle marchers have partnered with organizations like the ACLU and Planned Parenthood to participate in the event.

Chicago

This year’s Chicago march events kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20, at 302 S. Columbus Drive with a “March to the Polls” rally. You can find more detailed directions on their official website and also buy merchandise like hats and scarfs to support the cause.

The Chicago chapter has partnered with groups like the Sierra Club to help plan and organize their events – 250,000 people showed up to the 2017 march.

Denver

The Denver march events start at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 20, with a pre-rally at the Civic Center Park Amphitheater. The march itself begins at 9:30 a.m. followed by a rally at noon. For those who want to show up early, Planned Parenthood established a gathering point for people at the McNichols Civic Center Building at 8:30 a.m.

Additional events are taking place in every city throughout the weekend.