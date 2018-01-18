It can often feel like we grew up with the cast of Friends — after all, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and the rest hit the air first all the way back in 1994. But way before they found fame on the small screen and became regulars in our sitcom lives, the six actors were just normal teens like us, destined to have their faces forever frozen in time in their yearbook photos.

Netflix has done the dirty work of digging up these iconic black-and-white images of the six pals, and you’re guaranteed to do a double take. Matt LeBlanc’s signature brows are on point, but otherwise, is he even recognizable? Young Jennifer Aniston was rocking a choppy set of bangs and sharing a piercing gaze. Matthew Perry seems downright giddy to be photographed. Lisa Kudrow looks like a brunette. Courteney Cox…. well, she still looks like a young Courteney Cox. But the beauty of David Schwimmer’s long wavy hair is only matched by the unexpected hoop earring in his left ear.

Netflix now has all ten seasons of Friends available to stream, so you know what to do.