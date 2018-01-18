Meghan Markle Just Got Her Very First Official Royal Gift

Its just four months until the world watches Meghan Markle and Prince Harry get hitched and gifts are starting to arrive.

This week, the royal family released their annual list cataloging all the presents they received, a required public disclosure. The royal family does not officially “own” such gifts nor do they pay tax on them. The newly engaged Markle scored an apron, according to The Telegraph. A member of the public gave Prince William the protective kitchen gear to give to Markle while the future king was in Finland last year.

An apron might strike some as old-fashioned, but Markle and her future husband are known to throw down in the kitchen. In fact, the pair were having a cozy night in roasting a chicken when Prince Harry surprised her by getting down on one knee to propose, they told the BBC. Markle scored her go-to recipe from Ina Garten, calling it a game-changer.

Prince Harry got several his and hers gifts with a leather theme despite Markle’s love of vegan leather. The loot: “two jackets, two leather holdall bags, two leather belt-bags, two leather zipped pouches, two leather passport holders, four leather, wristbands, two ice hockey pucks, two baseball caps, two t-shirts and two sports polo shirts.”

Prince George and Princess Charlotte received “17 soft toys, two lollipops, three toy trains, a toy [stroller,] three dresses, two pairs of socks and a dreamcatcher.”

Even Kate Middleton’s future baby received “soft toy baby’s sleep aids.”

The duo went for a walkabout, signing autographs and shaking hands with well-wishers in Cardiff for their third royal appearance on Thursday. The royal wedding ceremony is set to take place May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where Prince Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005.