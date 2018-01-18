Looks like wizarding world fans will finally get to fulfill their dream of attending Hogwarts in the new Harry Potter mobile game.

Dubbed Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, the iOS and Android game — which will be released by Portkey Games this spring — allows players to create their own Hogwarts student and experience life at the magical school. Players will be able to learn spells and magical skills, attend classes with famed professors like Hagrid, Snape and McGonagall, befriend other students, duel rivals and more.

“The game is set in the time between Harry Potter’s birth and his enrollment at Hogwarts, when Nymphadora Tonks and Bill Weasley were students,” developer Jam City said in a press release. “You will join one of the four Houses before progressing through your years at Hogwarts, participating in magical classes and activities such as Potions and Transfiguration. Building your skills will come in handy as you solve mysteries and go on adventures.”

Watch the teaser below.