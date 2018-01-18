New Florida High-Speed Train Kills 4th Person
The All Aboard Florida Brightline in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Jan. 11, 2017
Scott McIntyre—Bloomberg/Getty Images
By Associated Press
10:12 AM EST

(BOYNTON BEACH, Fla.) — A fourth person has died in Florida after being struck by a new high-speed train.

Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said Wednesday the train struck a bicyclist. No other details were released.

Just days earlier, as the new Brightline train was offering preview runs before its debut, it struck and killed a 32-year-old woman who was crossing the tracks. Witnesses told police the woman tried to make it across after the guard rails were down, attempting to beat the train.

The Brightline train began its service Saturday running between Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. It will expand to take passengers from Miami to Orlando.

A woman was struck in July in Boca Raton in an apparent suicide, and another woman was hit in Deerfield Beach.

