A Woman Called Police About a Dead Body in Her Home Then Led Them on a Car Chase

(NASHUA, N.H.) — Police in New Hampshire say a woman told them a man was fatally shot and was in her home, and then led them on a chase into Massachusetts and back before she was arrested.

A body has not been found.

Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, say they had contact Wednesday with 54-year-old Carmelita Vergez, who told them about the death, but drove off as they attempted to learn more.

They said Vergez led them into neighboring Tyngsborough, Massachusetts, where she caused a minor collision before driving back to Nashua, a total of about 20 miles.

Police said her car struck another car, and she ran down an embankment before being arrested. She faced charges of disobeying a police officer, conduct after an accident, resisting detention and arrest. It wasn’t immediately known if she had a lawyer.