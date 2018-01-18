Michael Wolff’s controversial exposé into the first year of the Trump White House could be headed for a screen adaptation.

The rights to the no. 1 best-seller, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, have been acquired by Endeavor Entertainment, the Los-Angeles based financing arm of William Morris Endeavor and IMG, with plans to develop the book into a TV show or a feature film, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The deal is believed to be for hundreds of thousands of dollars, the Reporter says, with Wolff enlisted as an executive producer along with former Channel 4 and BBC executive Michael Jackson. The project does not yet have a TV network or film studio.

A Fire and Fury film or television show could be the first dramatic portrayal of the Trump White House and seems likely to depict in-fighting and dysfunction, a key selling point of the book, which claims to reveal in the inner workings of the Trump administration. HBO was previously developing a show based on a planned book about the 2016 presidential election by Mark Halperin and John Heilemann, but both the book deal and adaptation were dropped after Halperin faced widespread accusations of sexual misconduct.

Wolff’s book shot to the top of bestseller lists and created a media sensation after excerpts were published online, driving a rift between the White House and former chief strategist Steve Bannon and leading the publisher, Henry Holt and Company, to move up the publication date.

TIME spoke with Michael Wolff this month, with the journalist and author calling Trump’s reaction to the book’s publication, and his issuing denials and cease and desist letters in an effort to block its publication, “ludicrous” and “scary.”