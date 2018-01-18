Police in Canada say a Facebook selfie led to the conviction of a 21-year-old-woman who killed her friend in 2015 — by showing her wearing the weapon used in the crime.

Cheyenne Rose Antoine was identified as a suspect on the basis of a selfie in which she posed beside 18-year-old victim Brittany Gargol, Canada’s CBC News reports. Gargol’s strangled body was discovered near a landfill on the outskirts of Saskatoon two years ago.

In the photo — reportedly taken hours before Gargol’s death — Antoine can be seen wearing a belt that was found near Gargol’s body.

Antoine pled guilty to Gargol’s murder Monday, and received a seven-year sentence for manslaughter. According to prosecutors, she had also used Facebook posts to attempt to cover her tracks.

In court, Antoine said Gargol had been her best friend; on the day of the killing the pair gone out drinking and got into an argument. CBC reports that Antoine did not dispute killing Gargol, but said she could not remember strangling her.

Antoine said she would “never forgive” herself for Gargol’s death in a statement delivered through her lawyer. “Nothing I say or do will ever bring her back. I am very, very sorry,” she said.

[CBC News]