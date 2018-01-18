President Trump's Medical Exam Is Spawning a Conspiracy Movement of 'Girther' Naysayers

By Eli Meixler
10:09 PM EST

President Donald Trump’s medical exam this week should have put to rest any questions about the president’s fitness — from his high-calorie diet to his cognitive function — with White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson declaring the president in “excellent” health. But the results of the checkup, which measured Trump at 6’3″ and 239 lbs., are being contested online by a conspiracy movement of “girthers,” who cast doubt on Trump’s official height and weight.

The president’s proportions have been the source of speculation before. Trump widely describes himself as 6’3″ tall, but his driver’s license lists him at 6’2″, Politico reported in 2016. That extra inch would define him as “overweight” instead of “obese” according to the Body Mass Index, one girther claimed.

Doubters took to Twitter to express their suspicion of Trump’s dimensions.

Other users compared the President’s height to other public figures and similarly proportioned athletes to doubt the measurements.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE