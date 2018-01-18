President Donald Trump’s medical exam this week should have put to rest any questions about the president’s fitness — from his high-calorie diet to his cognitive function — with White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson declaring the president in “excellent” health. But the results of the checkup, which measured Trump at 6’3″ and 239 lbs., are being contested online by a conspiracy movement of “girthers,” who cast doubt on Trump’s official height and weight.

The president’s proportions have been the source of speculation before. Trump widely describes himself as 6’3″ tall, but his driver’s license lists him at 6’2″, Politico reported in 2016. That extra inch would define him as “overweight” instead of “obese” according to the Body Mass Index, one girther claimed.

Doubters took to Twitter to express their suspicion of Trump’s dimensions.

Other users compared the President’s height to other public figures and similarly proportioned athletes to doubt the measurements.