Apple Will Add 20,000 New Jobs With the Money It's Bringing Back to U.S. Because of Tax Law

By Associated Press
2:32 PM EST

(SAN FRANCISCO) — Apple is planning to build another corporate campus and hire 20,000 workers during the next five years as part of a $350 billion commitment to the U.S. economy.

The pledge announced Wednesday is an offshoot from the sweeping overhaul of the U.S. tax code championed by President Donald Trump and approved by Congress last month.

Besides dramatically lowering the standard corporate tax rate, the reforms offer a one-time break on cash being held overseas.

Apple plans to take advantage of that provision to bring back more than $250 billion in offshore cash, generating a tax bill of roughly $38 billion.

The Cupertino, California, company says it will announce the location of a second campus devoted to customer support later this year.

