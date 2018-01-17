Steve Bannon to Meet With Robert Mueller's Team

(WASHINGTON) — Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon will meet with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators.

That’s according to a person familiar with the decision but not authorized to speak publicly about private conversations.

Bannon is expected to be interviewed by prosecutors instead of testifying before a grand jury. He is expected to cooperate with the special counsel, the person said. It’s unclear when the interview will occur.

Bannon, the former head of Breitbart News, appeared before the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday but refused to answer questions about his time on the Trump presidential transition team and in the White House.

Bannon left the White House in August and has had a messy falling out with President Donald Trump.