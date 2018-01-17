If you want a celebrity to officiate your wedding, you just have to ask. And get a lot of retweets. That’s the case for one fan of the Stranger Things actor David Harbour, who reached out to the star on Twitter with a plea for the show’s own sheriff Jim Hopper to be the officiant on the happiest day of her life. “What would it take to get @DavidKHarbour to be the Officiant at my wedding in September?” she mused, sending her request into the internet ether on Monday.

The tweet did not fall on deaf ears. On Tuesday night, Harbour himself had a response. And it looks like he’s willing to do the honors — but the price could be, for some, steep.

“125k retweets,” he explained of his conditions for officiating. “Provided date works with [season 3] shooting schedule, I will get ordained and perform ceremony.” And that’s not all: “I get to read an esteemed love letter of my choosing, and after the cake is officially cut, I get the very first piece,” he declared.

So far his response has garnered over 76 thousand retweets, suggesting the lucky bride is well on her way to getting Harbour to preside. Assuming, of course, she’s OK with his requirements.