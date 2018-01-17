Soon You Can Check In For Your Flight with Just Your Face

IDEAS
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.
1. Soon you could buy lunch or check in for your flight with just your face.
By Aaron Mak in Slate
2. Africa is sending us its best and brightest.
By Tyler Cowen in Bloomberg View
3. The Pentagon has a new artificial intelligence — and it’s already hunting terrorists.
By Marcus Weisberger in Defense One
4. What is transforming America’s cities? Declining violence.
By Richard Florida in Citylab
5. This a is the golden age of free speech, but it’s poisoning democracy.
By Zeynep Tufekci in Wired
