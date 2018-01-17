Soon You Can Check In For Your Flight with Just Your Face

By The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM EST
IDEAS
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Soon you could buy lunch or check in for your flight with just your face.

By Aaron Mak in Slate

2. Africa is sending us its best and brightest.

By Tyler Cowen in Bloomberg View

3. The Pentagon has a new artificial intelligence — and it’s already hunting terrorists.

By Marcus Weisberger in Defense One

4. What is transforming America’s cities? Declining violence.

By Richard Florida in Citylab

5. This a is the golden age of free speech, but it’s poisoning democracy.

By Zeynep Tufekci in Wired

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

IDEAS
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE