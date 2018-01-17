Ann Curry Says She's 'Not Surprised' About Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Matt Lauer

Former Today show anchor Ann Curry gave her first television interview since leaving NBC in 2015 — sharing her thoughts on the #MeToo movement and the recent ouster of her former colleague, Matt Lauer.

“I think it’s in general, overdue,” Curry said Wednesday on CBS This Morning of the growing movement of women speaking up about sexual harassment and misconduct. “We clearly are waking up to a reality and injustice that has been occurring for some time. I think it will continue to occur until the glass ceiling is finally broken.”

Curry appeared hesitant to speak when asked about Lauer, who she co-anchored Today with from 2011 to 2012, and his recent termination for sexual misconduct allegations.

“I’m trying to do no harm in these conversations. I can tell you that I am not surprised by the allegations,” Curry said.

When pressed a little further on Lauer, who many speculate played a role in Curry’s departure from the show, she said: “I would be surprised if many women did not understand that there was a climate of verbal harassment that existed” at NBC.

She was then asked directly if Lauer was the reason why she left Today.

“I’m not the one to ask about that,” Curry said. “I don’t know what was all behind it. I do know it hurt like hell.”

But, Curry added that she has worked hard to move on. “At this point, I’m thinking, ‘Hakuna Matata.'”