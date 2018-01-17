Ann Curry, the former Today show anchor who was publicly fired in 2012, said “verbal sexual harassment was pervasive” during her time on the show – and said she is “not surprised” by the sexual misconduct allegations that led to the ouster of her former co-anchor, Matt Lauer.

Curry opened up Wednesday on CBS This Morning in her first TV interview since leaving rival NBC in 2015.

When asked about Lauer, she appeared hesitant, but said: “I can tell you that I’m not surprised by the allegations.”

When CBS anchor Norah O’Donnell pressed, Curry followed up: “I’m trying [not] to hurt people and I know what it’s like to be publicly humiliated – I never did anything wrong to be publicly humiliated – and I don’t want to cause that kind of pain to somebody else.

“But I can say that I… because you’re asking me a very direct question… I would be surprised if many women did not understand that there was a climate of verbal harassment that existed. I think it would be surprising if someone said they didn’t see that. Verbal sexual harassment was pervasive.”

Lauer, long one of the most prominent and highest-paid figures in morning television, was fired by NBC execs last November after a complaint resulted in an investigation that found evidence of “inappropriate sexual bahvior.” Lauer later issued an apology, but said not all the allegations against him were accurate.

CBS This Morning – which airs in the same time slot as Today, but has always trailed the NBC show in ratings – had its own scandal, just days before Lauer was fired. CBS This Morning co-anchor Charlie Rose was suspended then terminated after several former assistants who worked for his production company accused him of sexual harassment. Rose, in a statement, said he did not believe all the allegations were accurate, but apologized for his behavior.

Curry also shared her thoughts on the #MeToo movement that is empowering women to speak up about harassment and discrimination.

“I think it’s in general, overdue,” Curry said. “We clearly are waking up to a reality and injustice that has been occurring for some time. I think it will continue to occur until the glass ceiling is finally broken.”

Many have speculated that Lauer played a role in Curry’s departure from the Today show, which resulted in Curry giving an emotional on-air goodbye in June 2012 that engendered sympathy from some viewers at the time.

When Curry was asked directly whether Lauer was the reason why she left Today, she replied: “I’m not the one to ask about that. I don’t know what was all behind it. I do know it hurt like hell.”

She added that she has worked hard to move on. “At this point, I’m thinking, ‘Hakuna Matata.’ “