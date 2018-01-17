Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong was sentenced Wednesday to three months in prison for his role in massive protests in 2014, dealing another blow to the pro-democratic youth movement in this semi-autonomous region of China.

Wong, 21, pleaded guilty to the charge of defying a court order to leave a demonstration site at the end of the mass democracy protests known as the Umbrella Movement, a 79-day occupation of the city demanding freer elections and greater political autonomy.

“They can lock up our bodies, but they cannot lock up our minds,” Wong told reporters outside the High Court before the ruling was handed down.

Wong and another activist, Raphael Wong Ho-ming, were remanded in custody while 14 other defendants were dealt suspended sentences, according to the South China Morning Post.

Along with fellow protest leaders Nathan Law and Alex Chow, Wong was sentenced to several months in prison in August, in a revised ruling viewed by many as politically motivated. He was released on bail in October after serving more than two months in prison.