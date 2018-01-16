A Semitrailer Truck Crashed Through an Elementary School

By Associated Press
January 16, 2018

(LYLE, Minn.) — A semitrailer truck veered off a highway and crashed through the wall of an elementary school in southern Minnesota, injuring four people including two children in a classroom.

School officials in Lyle, next to the Iowa border, say the semi rear-ended another vehicle on Highway 218 about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, then careered off the highway and crashed into the school with its cab landing inside the walls. The highway is about 100 yards (90 meters) from the school.

Two students, along with the driver and a child passenger in the vehicle hit by the semi were injured. There has been no information released on the conditions of the injured.

All students were evacuated to Our Saviors Lutheran Church across the street.

