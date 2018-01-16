Police Fatally Shot a Robbery Suspect at a High School

By Associated Press
1:44 PM EST

(MONTPELIER, Vt.) — Police in Vermont’s capital city say officers fatally shot an attempted robbery suspect on high school grounds.

Montpelier High School and the nearby state Department of Labor were placed on lockdown following an attempted robbery at the Vermont State Employees Credit Union, across the street from the high school, just after 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police Chief Anthony Facos said the suspect died after being shot. State police described it as an officer-involved shooting. No other details were released.

Montpelier Superintendent Brian Ricca says the high school was locked down at around 9:45 a.m. Other city schools were not affected.

Police are planning release more information later. The shooting is being investigated by the state police.

