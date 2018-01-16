While it was critically acclaimed and made bank at the box office, the latest Star Wars movie — The Last Jedi — did have some detractors. Some were not pleased with the portrayal of certain beloved characters in the Star Wars canon. And some took issue with the fact that this time, many of the leads were female.

For an anonymous social media user, the shift towards a more gender-balanced universe was not to their liking. So they cut the movie down to 46 minutes – calling it the “chauvinist cut” by editing out “all the women,” as one article put it.

Last Jedi director Rian Johnson only has one response to this adaptation of his work: a never-ending laugh. “Priscilla hits all the major points here but I’ll just add hahahaha…” he tweeted this week, responding to a post from Twitter user Priscilla Page. Page had shared a screenshot of an article titled “MRAs Make 46 Minute Cut of The Last Jedi That Edits Out All the Women,” which ridiculed a “de-feminized fanedit [sic]” of the sci-fi film. She had simply appended a string of “hahas” to the image.

A Last Jedi without all the women would remove the performances of Carrie Fisher, Daisy Ridley, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern and many more. Each of those characters had critical storylines in this latest Star Wars installment. And, given the strong response to the female-driven blockbusters of the year, it’s doubtful that the men’s rights activists will be seeing anything less than a continuing push for gender equality onscreen in the future.