Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West Welcome Their Third Child

By Cady Lang
12:48 PM EST

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West welcomed a baby girl via surrogate to their family early on Monday morning. This is the third child and second daughter for the celebrity couple, who are already parents to daughter North, 4 1/2, and son Saint, 2.

Kardashian West took to her personal website on Tuesday to announce the good news in a blog post titled “She’s Here!” noting that the “healthy, beautiful baby girl” was born at 12:47 am and weighed 7 lbs, 6 oz.

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care,” she wrote. “North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE