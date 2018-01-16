At times like this, it’s good to know you can always rely on a neighbor.

The Sundance Film Festival will debut a new documentary about Mr. Rogers this Friday, but you can catch an exclusive clip from the upcoming movie right here.

Won’t You Be My Neighbor? is aimed at exploring the history and legacy of Fred Rogers and his sweet-natured TV show, which continues to strike a nerve even years after his death in 2003. Many of his viewers (he called them “television neighbors”) still remember him and are passing on what they learned to their own kids.

20 Feet From Stardom filmmaker Morgan Neville has said he wants to show that Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood still has lessons for today, and the movie — which Focus Features plans to release theatrically in June — delves into the history of his simple yet profound program, which was full of sweaters, music, puppets, and no small amount of magic.

Here’s just a little bit of it.

This article originally appeared on EW.com