'I've Seen Fire and I've Seen Fury' Jimmy Fallon Busts Out His Best James Taylor for This Trump Parody
Jimmy Fallon as James Taylor performs "Fire and Fury" on Jan 15, 2018
NBC—NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
By Luria Freeman / Entertainment Weekly
10:42 AM EST

Jimmy Fallon’s James Taylor has seen fire and fury (and probably rain too).

On Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the late-night comedian donned a wig and facial hair to channel the acclaimed singer-songwriter for a performance of “Fire and Fury,” a politically charged parody of Taylor’s “Fire and Rain.”

Fallon’s version spoke of weariness with Trump’s decisions and his administration.

Lines such as “I’ve seen fire and I’ve seen fury/ Seen White House staff who will have to face a jury,” and “Even his own wife and kids thought he would lose/ Now he’s throwing a damn award show for fake news,” sent waves of cheers and laughter over the audience. As did Fallon-as-Taylor saying Trump had turned the White House into a “sh–hole.”

Watch the video above.

This article originally appeared on EW.com

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE