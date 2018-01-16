How to Reinvent Local News

1. The popularity of local news is dropping fast. Here’s how to reinvent it.

By Mark Effron in Mediashift

2. When they crawl, babies are kicking up and inhaling clouds of bio-gunk. And that’s ok.

By Purdue University

3. Trump wants to cut off Pakistan. Is the alliance worth saving?

By Richard N. Haass in Project Syndicate

4. Your local government could offer better — and cheaper — internet service.

By Jon Brodkin in Ars Technica

5. Cities were designed for men. That is changing.

By Fouad Khan in Nautilus

