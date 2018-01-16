Danica Patrick Confirms She's Dating Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Danica Patrick has officially announced that she’s in a relationship with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

During an interview with the Associated Press, the NASCAR driver confirmed rumors that she and Rodgers recently became romantically involved. “Yes, Aaron and I are dating,” she said, going on to explain that they had been friends since meeting at the 2012 ESPY Awards.

Patrick, a longtime Chicago Bears fan, even admitted that she was going to start cheering for the Packers to support Rodgers. “I told him a long time ago I’d always root for him as a player,” she said. “Now I am probably going to cheer for the whole team. Take out the word ‘probably.’ Now I’m going to cheer for the whole team.”

Rodgers split from his girlfriend of three years, actor Olivia Munn, in April while Patrick ended a nearly five-year relationship with fellow driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. last year.