Dunkin' Without the 'Donuts': New Store Tries Out New Name

By Associated Press
10:10 AM EST

(QUINCY, Mass.) — Dunkin’ without the Donuts?

A new Dunkin’ Donuts store opening in the Boston suburb of Quincy is giving the idea a try, at least in name. Officials say the “next generation” store being unveiled Tuesday will be be billed simply as “Dunkin.”

But the chain’s signature doughnuts aren’t going anywhere. The restaurant will still serve the fried treats that have been a mainstay for the company since its founding in Quincy in 1950.

The shortened name is part of a broader rebranding at several of the company’s stores. The Canton, Massachusetts-based company has been referring to itself as Dunkin’ in advertisements for years, and last year, a franchise in Pasadena, California, became the first in the nation to drop “Donuts” from its name.

The Patriot Ledger reports the Quincy franchise also will pilot other new concepts, including multiple, high-tech drive-thru lanes.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE