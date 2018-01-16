Ron Burgundy Just Stole the Show at the Australian Open by Trolling Roger Federer

Defending tennis champion Roger Federer won against Slovenia’s Aljaz Bedene during Tuesday’s opening round of the Australian Open, but it was Will Ferrell who stole the show.

Federer was in the middle of a post-game interview with the legendary John McEnroe in Melbourne when Ferrell showed up in character as the beloved Anchorman newscaster Ron Burgundy to ask Federer a thing or two.

“In the immortal words of Ron Burgundy it’s great to be here with two tennis legends Roger Federer and John MacIntosh,” he began, channeling his highly quotable movie character.

“Roger, would you describe your game as a silky gazelle?” he asked the 19-time grand slam champ. Federer was happy to play along with Ferrell’s stunt, which included follow-up questions about whether or not he was a vampire, if he enjoys wombat meat, and other garden variety sports queries.

Federer is aiming to win his sixth Australian Open title, as well as his 20th Grand Slam singles trophy.

Watch the full clip below. And stay classy.