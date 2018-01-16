The grandmother of 13 children who were allegedly kept inside a “house of horrors” is defending the Perris, Calif., couple accused of abuse, including shacking their children to their beds.

“This is a highly respectable family,” David Allen Turpin’s mother Betty Turpin told CNN. “They were very protective of the kids.”

Betty Turpin said the family had annual passes to Disneyland and they all wore matching clothing when they went out for “protective reasons.” “It was easier to keep up with the kids,” she said.

Authorities said the children’s parents, 57-year-old David Turpin and 49-year old Louise Turpin, could face torture and child endangerment charges.

Police said they found the 13 children, between the ages of 2 and 29, living in “dark and foul-smelling” conditions in their Perris, Calif., home Sunday after a 17-year-old girl escaped and called 911, claiming her parents were holding her siblings captive.

Several of the children were were bound to their beds with chains and padlocks in the dark, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Of the 13 siblings, seven are adults. It’s unclear if Betty Turpin or other members of the family knew about the conditions authorities say the children were allegedly living in. The sheriff’s office said the children appeared to be “malnourished and very dirty.” Authorities said their parents could not immediately explain why the children were shackled.

Several neighbors were shocked to hear of the charges. “I had no idea this was going on,” neighbor Andrew Santillan told the Press-Enterprise of Riverside. “I didn’t know there were kids in the house.”

David and Louise Turpin are being held on $9 million bail each. It’s unclear if attorneys are representing them.