'We Are Crushed.' Celebrities React to Death of Cranberries Singer Dolores O’Riordan

By Mahita Gajanan
3:12 PM EST

The sudden death of Dolores O’Riordan, lead singer of The Cranberries, came as a shock to her fans and fellow musicians.

Celebrities shared their condolences on Twitter Monday, following the announcement from O’Riordan’s publicist Lindsey Holmes that the singer had died at the age of 46. Holmes said Dolores O’Riordan’s family is “devastated” by the news. The cause of her death was not immediately available.

The band Duran Duran tweeted they were “crushed” to hear about the singer.

Other musicians lauded O’Rioran’s talent and generosity and expressed their sadness at her loss.

Damn. Delores O’riordan passed of #TheCranberries. rip.

