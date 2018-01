A false alert about a ballistic missile in Hawaii Saturday sent the state — and the internet — into a panic.

Authorities confirmed the alert was an error, and Hawaii’s Governor David Ige said he was meeting with authorities to determine what caused the alarm.

According to screenshots, the alert read, “BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.”

A screenshot shows messages of emergency alerts on Jan. 13, 2018 for residents of Hawaii Eugene Tanner—AFP/Getty Images

Here are some of the screenshots and stories circulating on social media.