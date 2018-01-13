On Saturday afternoon, the internet seemed abuzz with reports that people had received alerts of a missile threat in Hawaii. But authorities said the report was false.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency quickly doused cold water on the alerts. “NO missile threat to Hawaii,” the agency tweeted Saturday afternoon Eastern Time. The tweet was quickly retweeted by Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono.

Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard said on Twitter the alert was a false alarm, and she had confirmed with officials there was no missile. Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz followed suit, and said it was “a false alarm based on a human error.”

Reports of the alert began circulating on social media Saturday afternoon, with people posting images of the alerts they had received on their smartphones.

This is a developing story.