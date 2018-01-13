‘This Is Not a Drill.’ Hawaii Just Sent Out an Incoming Missile Alert. It Was a Mistake
Photo of the alleged missile launch on May 9, 2015.
Rondong Sinmun/EPA
By Alana Abramson
1:51 PM EST

On Saturday afternoon, the internet seemed abuzz with reports that people had received alerts of a missile threat in Hawaii. But authorities said the report was false.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency quickly doused cold water on the alerts. “NO missile threat to Hawaii,” the agency tweeted Saturday afternoon Eastern Time. The tweet was quickly retweeted by Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono.

Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard said on Twitter the alert was a false alarm, and she had confirmed with officials there was no missile. Hawaii Senator Brian Schatz followed suit, and said it was “a false alarm based on a human error.”

Reports of the alert began circulating on social media Saturday afternoon, with people posting images of the alerts they had received on their smartphones.

This is a developing story.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE