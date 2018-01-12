Paul Ryan Says President Trump's 'Shithole' Comment Was 'Unhelpful'
US Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan looks on during a press conference after the Republican Conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on September 13, 2017.
JIM WATSON—AFP/Getty Images
By Associated Press
1:14 PM EST

(WASHINGTON) — House Speaker Paul Ryan says that President Donald Trump’s vulgar slur about Africa was “very unfortunate, unhelpful.”

The Wisconsin Republican was referring to Trump’s asking during an Oval Office meeting with lawmakers why the U.S. should admit more immigrants from “shithole countries” like Africa.

Trump on Friday denied using certain “language,” but didn’t offer more specifics. Illinois Democratic Sen. Richard Durbin said Friday that Trump “said these hate-filled things and he said them repeatedly.”

Ryan said his ancestors were Irish and “were really looked down upon.” He called immigration “a great story” and said Haitians in his hometown of Janesville, Wisconsin, are “incredible citizens.”

Ryan made his remark Friday at a public forum at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

