Stephen Colbert Points Out the One Thing 'Shithole Countries' Have Going for Them That the U.S. Doesn't

Stephen Colbert defended the countries in the amid reports that Donald Trump recently referred to as “shithole countries” taking the opportunity to point out what he views as one very large advantage that they all have in common over the U.S.

The President made headlines after the Washington Post reported that he had met with lawmakers to discuss immigration policy, where many advocated for lifting restrictions for immigration from Haiti, El Salvador, and several African countries. While Trump has denied that he used the vulgar language, during a White House meeting he reportedly said “Why are we having all these people from sh-thole countries come here?” and then to suggest that the U.S. should have more immigrants from “countries like Norway.”

Colbert wasted no time on his response, calling Trump “unstable and reactionary” and joking that Trump had a preference for “blonde people who need lots of sunscreen.” However, Colbert’s most scathing bon mot regarding Trump’s comment came when he pointed out that these countries definitely had something going for them that the U.S. doesn’t.

“Sir, they are not sh-t-hole countries,” Colbert said. “For one, Donald Trump is not their president.”

Watch the full clip below.