The rest of awards season might as well be cancelled because there can’t possibly be a more perfect moment than Reese Witherspoon and Emilia Clarke posing together for pictures. The two HBO stars were photographed wearing matching polka-dot dresses on the blue carpet of Thursday’s Critics’ Choice Awards, sending the Internet into a frenzy of enthusiasm over the pairing.

Some fans simply couldn’t get over the fact that Game of Thrones‘ Daenerys Targaryen and Big Little Lies‘ Madeline Mackenzie had finally been captured in the same frame. “EMILIA CLARKE AND REESE WITHERSPOON I WILL NEVER STOP TALKING ABOUT THIS,” Twitter user @dansaryas wrote in all caps.

While others imagined potential topics of conversation for the duo, who was laughing and smiling as they stood with their arms around one another. “Reese was talking to Emilia about her cameo on [Big Little Lies] season 2 as Celeste’s new wife,” tweeted user @dracaras.

See a selection of the reactions below.