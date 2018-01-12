Taylor Swift has bestowed her devout fans with a new music video for “End Game,” a track off her recently released album Reputation, and the Internet is living for the little details.

Every Swiftie worth their salt knows the pop star’s mythology like the back of one of her zines. In fact, fans have made the almost academic exercise of analyzing her song lyrics a pastime as honored as her favorite holiday, the Fourth of July.

Swift has released seemingly reference-laden videos in the past, including “Ready For It” and “Look What You Made Me Do.” In those cases, many of the theories that pop up online are pure speculation, while others have appeared to score likes on Tumblr from the pop star’s team. In “End Game,” there’s only so much to draw from a few oblique references, but that didn’t stop fans from going full Harriet the Spy.

Screen shots of snake things? Yes, the Internet had those. But fans also had theories about her necklace and even the hit horror film It.

Here’s some of the imagery people are flipping out for.

One fan had a theory about her references to eye color.

Others couldn’t help but relive the movie It.

Some pointed out a possible reference to Swift’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

While others couldn’t help but notice her ongoing interest in serpents.