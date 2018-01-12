The Power of a Bus Ticket Out of a Poor Village

IDEAS
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.
1. Want to help someone in a poor village? Give them a bus ticket out.
By Nurith Aizenman at NPR
2. Why are there so few black-owned grocery stores?
By Tom Perkins in Civil Eats
3. Senior citizens will lead the self-driving revolution.
By Andrew J. Hawkins at the Verge
4. Your college major predicts your midlife health.
By Tom Jacobs in Pacific Standard
5. Hearing your favorite song in commercials might make you shop more.
By Colin Stutz in Billboard
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.